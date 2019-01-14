Hunt for wanted Burgess Hill man

Police are searching for a Burgess Hill man who is wanted in connection with taking a vehicle without consent in June, affray and assault.

Joseph Albert Smith, 22, has no fixed address but has been seen in Burgess Hill and neighbouring towns including Haywards Heath, police said.

Joseph Albert Smith, 22, is wanted by Sussex Police

He is white, stocky, and around 5ft 5in, a spokesman said.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact police online quoting 69 of 15/09.

