Horsham supermarket ram-raid: Police launch investigation

Police are investigating a ram-raid at a Horsham supermarket.

The incident took place around 4.30am this morning (February 6), according to Sussex Police.

Police are investigating a suspected ram raid at Co-op in Horsham

A spokesman said: “A dark-coloured Land Rover Defender was reported to have been used to smash a way into the shop, where an attempt was made to remove a cash point.

“The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned in Hill Mead, Horsham.”

Enquiries are continuing, he added.

The spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious, who may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage or who has other information about the incident is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 149 of 06/02.”

A Southern Co-op spokeswoman added: “We’re working closely with Sussex Police and would urge anyone with information relating to this incident to speak to the police.

She thanked the community for its ‘patience and understanding’ and said the Co-op team is working hard to reopen the store as soon as possible.

