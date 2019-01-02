Horsham Police warning after more thefts from vehicles

Horsham Police has issued another warning to motorists after more vehicles were targeted by thieves overnight.

Officers said they had received more reports in the early hours of this morning (January 2) of crooks gaining access to unlocked vehicles in the town.

Several warnings to make sure vehicles were locked were issued towards the end of 2018 as police increased patrols in a bid to tackle a spate of vehicle crime.

Police have repeated their warning and reminded residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

On Twitter a spokesman said: “Could we politely remind you to make sure your vehicles are locked and valuables are removed from the vehicle or put out of sight.

“If you see someone acting suspiciously please call us. We love to catch people in the act and with your help we can.”