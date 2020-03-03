Horsham police issue warning after drivers spotted drifting around roundabouts

Horsham police are warning motorists their vehicles could be seized after drivers were spotted drifting around roundabouts in Billingshurst.

In a statement on Twitter, a spokesman confirmed officers had received reports of anti-social driving on the A29 in the village.

He said drivers had been reported to be drifting on roundabouts and driving across them.

The spokesman added: “Lets be clear about this, if we catch you doing it the least you’ll get is s.59 warning, you do it again the vehicle you like showing off in will be seized.

“If you’re putting other road users at risk with your stupidity then we’ll book you a day out at Horsham Magistrates court where you can explain your actions to them - potentially ending up with points / fine or a custodial.

“Oh and if you think we won’t catch you, we will, we always do.”

In August last year police issued a warning to ‘street racers’ in Broadbridge Heath.

Speeding drivers had been menacing residents in the village for months with late-night noisy races around the village.

They were seen driving the wrong way round a local roundabout and ‘drifting’ their vehicles between midnight and 2am, prompting police to consider introducing traffic-calming measures.

