Horsham Police issue theft warning to drivers

Horsham Police have told drivers to be on their guard following reports of cars being broken into in Steyning.

Officers warned motorists to check vehicles are locked and to hide anything left in the car out of sight.

Horsham Police tweeted: “We have received reports of vehicles being entered in Steyning.

“Please check vehicles are locked and secure especially in the evening or overnight. Don’t leave anything on show.”

Officers urged residents to report suspicious activity on 101 or online.

Police. Pic Steve Robards SR1817994 SUS-180108-084428001

