Horsham police issue new alert over romance fraud
A timely warning over romance fraudsters has gone out from Horsham police.
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:01 pm
They are urging people to take extra care when talking to people online and striking up friendships.
A spokesperson said: “With just a month away from Valentine’s day, please be careful who you speak to online.
“If something, or someone, sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
And a spokesman for Action Fraud UK said: “Romance fraudsters will spend weeks gaining their victims’ trust before asking for money for a variety of emotive reasons.
”Stop and think before parting with your money.”