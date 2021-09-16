After three attacks in a month in the area police said they have made a number of arrests and stepped up patrols in the area.

A spokesman said: “On Thursday, August 19, at around 7.30pm, a 17-year-old local boy reported being approached by a group of around six teenagers and assaulted.

“He suffered facial injuries and a concussion in the attack.

“A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and was released under investigation while enquiries continue. The children in the group are believed to be between aged 14 and 17 years old.

“Anybody who witnessed the incident or has any information which could help with the investigation can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1313 of 19/08.”

Investigations are also ongoing into three separate incidents in Horsham Park which took place in early September, including assaults on two men and an assault on a 12-year-old boy by a group of teenagers on Friday (September 10), he added.

The spokesman said: “One person has been arrested in relation to these incidents and enquiries are underway, including the gathering of CCTV footage and witness evidence.”

Inspector Ben Starns said: “Horsham Park is still a safe place for everybody to enjoy and we will be conducting regular patrols to reassure the public and deter further offences.

“The park is a large open space within a vibrant town centre and with numerous facilities and areas to relax is popular with local youths along with the rest of the community.

“As a result of these latest incidents, we will looking at carrying out an audit to ensure things such as lighting, access, visibility and designing out crime are considered. The result of this audit will be shared with interested parties with a view to working towards a safer park.