A Horsham man has been jailed for multiple theft offences, police said.

Tyrone Hodge, 31, of Peskett Close in Barns Green, Horsham appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 15, Horsham Police said on Twitter.

Tyrone Hodge, photo courtesy of Horsham Police

A spokesman added: “[Hodge] was given a 16 week custodial sentence.”

