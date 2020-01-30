Horsham man, 27, jailed after £75,000 worth of cocaine found in his home

A Horsham man has been jailed after £75,000 worth of cocaine was found in his home.

Police seized the drugs, along with £13,000 worth of cannabis, from the home of Otis Watson, 27, unemployed, of Canberra Place according to Sussex Police.

Otis Watson has been jailed for three years and four months. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

Watson was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment after appearing at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, January 27.

A spokesman said: “He was convicted of possession with intent to supply a Class A (cocaine) and a Class B (cannabis) drug when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on December 30, 2019.”

Police raided and searched Watson’s property on November 23, 2018, and found cocaine with an estimated street value of £75,000 and cannabis with an estimated street value of £13,000, he added.

The spokesman said: “They also found items relating to the sale and distribution of drugs.

Drugs were seized from Watson's home address in Horsham. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

“The drugs were seized and Watson was arrested at the scene.”

Investigating officer, Temporary Detective Sergeant James Gwynne, added: “The production and supply of drugs blights the lives of those that become dependent on them and causes misery for those caught up in the criminality of running supply lines.

“We are delighted to have taken a sizeable quantity of Class A and Class B drugs off the streets of West Sussex.

“We hope this conviction acts as a message to others that we will not tolerate the dealing of illegal substances in our communities, and will bring to justice those who sell and distribute drugs across our fine county.”

Cannabis seized from Watson's address. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties