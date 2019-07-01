Horsham criminal damage sees police appeal for witnesses

Horsham Police are appealing for witnesses after three suspects were taken into custody for criminal damage.

The offences occurred in Laurel Walk over night, police said.

A spokesman for Horsham police added: “We have three suspects in custody for criminal damage offences.

“Please call in if you have been subject to damage or witnessed anything.”

Horsham Police have been approached for comment.

