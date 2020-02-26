Horsham charity targeted by thieves twice in two weeks

A Horsham charity has been targeted by thieves twice in two weeks.

Staff at Horsham Matters, a Christian charity which provides food, fuel and shelter to those in need, discovered on Saturday February 15 the wing mirrors on their van had been ‘snapped off’, logistics supervisor Mike Pell told the County Times.

Thefts from Horsham Matters charity shop. Tracy Patterson (Retail Supervisor Horsham Matters) with the empty bags that the toys were in. Pic Steve Robards SR2002261 SUS-200226-121231001

He said: “[It was] a bit of shock and disbelief that somebody would target a charity.

“It doesn’t make any sense.”

But when the charity posted about the theft on social media, Mike said it was flooded with offers of support.

He added that it was ‘absolutely amazing’ when HTS Spares donated replacement wing mirrors for the van.

Mike said: “I didn’t think there would be so many people out there offering the support they offered.

“To see so much niceness come out of something so negative was pretty great.”

But on Monday the charity revealed it had been hit by thieves for a second time in as many weeks.

Mike said antique dolls and bits of a dolls house were taken from the Horsham Matters superstore in Red Kiln way.

He added that he believes the theft happened on Saturday afternoon.

Had the items been sold rather than taken, they would have covered the cost of 20 meals at the night shelter, according to Mike.

He added: “[It’s] not mega money but it’s just a pain. Just think about the wider impact that that’s having.

“Everything is run on a shoestring.”

Mike slammed the ‘thoughtless’ thieves and said they ‘don’t think about where they’re stealing from’.

He added: “It’s just so disappointing that charities get targeted.”

