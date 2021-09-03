Horsham bar worker banned from road after drink-drive charge

Police say that George Power, 21, of Watercress Place, Horsham, was arrested in North Parade, Horsham, on July 4 and charged with driving with 106mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was disqualified from driving for 25 months and given a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 19. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.