HM Courts Service: Results list for October 4 to 10, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 4 to 10, 2019.

Lucy Hunneyball, 23, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am daily, and must pay £250 compensation after admitting assault by beating at Sheiks Nightclub, Bognor Regis, on January 12, 2019.

Court news

David Hall, 64, of Broomcroft Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £30 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Victoria Road South, Bognor Regis, on October 12, 2018.

Harriet White, 25, of Mill Lane, Sidlesham, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (99mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on September 20, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Lisa Gaffon, 29, of Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £129 and must pay £72.06 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly making off without paying the £72.06 required for fuel supplied in Bognor Regis on April 13, 2019. She must pay £30 compensation after admitting dishonestly making off without paying the £30 required for fuel supplied in Bognor Regis on April 21, 2019. She must pay £68.16 compensation after admitting dishonestly making off without paying the £68.16 required for fuel supplied in Bognor Regis on May 8, 2019. She must pay £46 compensation after admitting dishonestly making off without paying the £46 required for fuel supplied in Bognor Regis on May 16, 2019. She must pay £52.57 compensation after admitting dishonestly making off without paying the £52.57 required for fuel supplied in Bognor Regis on June 6, 2019.

Peter Haylock, 34, of Bishop Street, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on September 7, 2019; damaging a Southern Rail work place radio at Chichester on September 7, 2019; and assault by beating in Chichester on September 7, 2019.

Bernadette Mansfield, 54, of The Midway, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting stealing Lacoste French Panache fragrance worth £47 from Boots, Worthing, on June 7, 2019; and stealing Calvin Klein fragrance from Debenhams, Worthing, on June 7, 2019.

Richard Millman, 26, of Bramber Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £207 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on September 19, 2019. He also admitted a second charge of possessing an offensive weapon, a knuckle duster, in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on September 19, 2019, no separate penalty.

Leighton Mitchell, 22, of Prinsted Lane, Prinsted, was fined £265 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on September 21, 2019. He was fined £133 after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on September 21, 2019.

Thomas Robinson, 25, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £173, must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 at the Portfield Roundabout, Chichester, on September 20, 2019. He was given a community order, must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting driving dangerously on the A27 between Worthing and Chichester on September 20, 2019.

Lucy Kirk, 54, of The Glade, Pagham, was fined £120, must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (39mg cocaine) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on April 22, 2019. She was also disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (more than 800mg benzoylecgonine) in Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on April 22, 2019, no separate penalty.

Brennan Angelson, 18, of The Juggs, West Chiltington, was fined £50 and must pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £100 damage to a windscreen in Orchard Way, Pulborough, on September 7, 2019.

Robert Morran, 22, of Robin Ride, Brackley, was fined £150 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Dodsley Lane, Easebourne, on September 9, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Jules Arnott, 51, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Arundel on July 18, 2019.