HM Courts Service: Results list for October 4 to 10, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 4 to 10, 2019.

Alex Bryant, 35, of Ripley Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on April 3, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court news

Leak Detection Specialist, of Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Tunbridge Wells on January 11, 2017. It was also fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Cobham on November 25, 2016.

Stephen Copeland, 58, of Sea Road, East Preston, was fined £303 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A259, Littlehampton Road, Ferring, on September 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Bernadette Mansfield, 54, of The Midway, Felpham, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting stealing Lacoste French Panache fragrance worth £47 from Boots, Worthing, on June 7, 2019; and stealing Calvin Klein fragrance from Debenhams, Worthing, on June 7, 2019.

Thomas Robinson, 25, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £173, must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 22 months after admitting drink-driving (89mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 at the Portfield Roundabout, Chichester, on September 20, 2019. He was given a community order, must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work and was disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting driving dangerously on the A27 between Worthing and Chichester on September 20, 2019.

Mitchell France, 24, of Halewick Lane, Sompting, was fined £120, mst pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 15months after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tower Road, Lancing, on September 21, 2019. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Tower Road, Lancing, on September 21, 2019. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Tower Road, Lancing, on September 21, 2019.

Jonathan Martin, 39, of Greenfields, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing three wraps of cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on May 9, 2019. He was fined £120 after admitting possessing two wraps of diamorphine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on May 9, 2019.

Shane Stringer, 44, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk on the A27 Lancing on September 22, 2019.

Jules Arnott, 51, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order in Arundel on July 18, 2019.