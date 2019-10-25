HM Courts Service: Results list for October 17 to 24, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from October 17 to 24, 2019.

Ezequiel Rojas, 31, of Woodards View, Shoreham, was fined £153 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Eastbourne Road, Halland, on December 24, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court news

Zornica Dukova, 39, of Maple Lodge, Aymer Road, Hove, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £122 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order by visiting Higgidy in Dolphin Road, Shoreham, on July 21, 2019. She was fined £140 and must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, which the court found to be racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress, at Worthing Custody Centre on July 21. She must pay a total of £200 compensation after admitting two charges of assault by beating at Higgidy, Shoreham, on July 21, 2019. She must pay £200 compensation after admitting damaging a car at Higgidy, Shoreham, on July 21, 2019.

Yvette Cheesman, 52, of Manor Way, Leysdown-on-Sea, was fined £442 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (90mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on October 5, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Dominic Houghton, 25, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joseph Lavelle, 72, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sugden Road, Worthing, on June 27, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Alicia Moore, 28, of Rose Court, Seamill Park Crescent, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging a Sussex Police car park sign in Bognor Regis on September 13, 2019. She must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jordan Thomas, 20, of Benjamin Gray Drive, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hide Gardens, Rustington, on September 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Thomas Purcell, 25, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £109 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on May 16, 2019.