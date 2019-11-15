HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 13, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 8 to 13, 2019.

Norwegian Air UK, of Buckingham Gate, Gatwick Airport, was fined £1,400 and must pay £334.86 costs, £140 victim surcharge, after admitting moving a pet animal into Great Britain without the appropriate approval on February 13, 2019. The company was fined £1,400 after admitting moving a pet animal into Great Britain without the appropriate approval on March 27, 2019. The company was fined £1,400 after admitting landing in Great Britain a dog that had been brought from a place outside Great Britain on March 27, 2019.

Court news

Bailey Chapman, 19, of Longley Road, Chichester, was fined £160 and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on September 22, 2019, and failing to comply with instruction while on unpaid work on October 12, 2019.

Stephanie Smith, 37, of Nicolson Close, Tangmere, was fined £487 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £125 costs after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood when required by police, who suspected she had driven a vehicle in Worthing on March 15, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Patrick Kearns, 38, of Alpha Road, West Green, Crawley, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Emanuel Vasilescu, 32, of The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was fined £615 and must pay £61 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Street, Bognor Regis, on October 10, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 25 months. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Paul Evans, 49, of The Chambers, Chapel Street, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment by making numerous mobile telephone calls and numerous visits between July 25, 2019, and July 28, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted damaging a wooden heart ornament worth £5 in Hunston on July 27, 2019, no separate penalty.

Kevin Kelleher, 41, of Garth House, High Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £27 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing cold meats, lamb and steaks from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on April 3, 2019; and stealing cold meats, lamb and steaks from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on April 4, 2019.