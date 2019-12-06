HM Courts Service: Results list for November 29 to December 4, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 29 to December 4, 2019.

Jordan Kennett, 40, of Hedge End, Barnham, was jailed for eight weeks after admitting assault by beating in Eastergate on March 8, 2019. He was also fined £600 after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, racially aggravated, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

Court news

Jez Swateridge, 20, of Collier Avenue, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting assault by beating in East Preston on September 21, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £150 costs.

Stephanie O’Fee, 31, of Henfield Road, Small Dole, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in London Road, Pulborough, on December 31, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terry Keefer (also known as Higgins), 46, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting having an offensive weapon, a knuckleduster, in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on July 6, 2019. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, and must pay £750 compensation after admitting stealing a 90mm telescope from Sussex Astronomy Centre, having entered as a trespasser, on September 8, 2018. He admitted possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on August 30, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Benjamin Vaughan-Games, 41, of Pentland Road, Salvington, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for two years, with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on November 7, 2019. He was given an eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Worthing on November 7, 2019. He also admitted criminal damage to a phone in Worthing on November 7, 2019. He must pay a total of £300 compensation, £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Danny Bridle, 42, of Church Street, Littlehampton, was fined £320 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Street, Rustington, on November 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Kurtis Dimon-Swire, 24, of Galsworthy Road, Goring, was fined £120 and given a community order with the requirement to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving without insurance in Palatine Road, Worthing, on November 4, 2019; and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on November 4, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Abbie Hope, 20, of Jubilee Close, Henfield, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Road, Steyning, on November 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Minodora Marin, 19, of New Road, Portsmouth, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 21, 2019.

Lucy Patterson, 33, of Heene Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting three charges of drug-driving (36ug/l cocaine, 600ug/l benzoylecgonine, 7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Poulters Lane, Worthing, on June 8, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Ian Sharpe, 47, of Nelson Close, Sompting, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £200 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, after admitting causing £200 damage to a door in Sompting on June 21, 2019.

Dean Snowshill, 32, of Sefton Close, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cotswold Road, Salvington, on November 3, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Diego Cardosa, 18, of Knox Court, Commonwealth Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drug-driving limit (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Church Green, Shoreham, on May 21, 2019. He was disqualifed from driving for six months.

Sebastian Iwanczak, 44, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ work after admitting drink-driving (210mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on June 18, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Katarzyna Majewska, 44, of Stanley Avenue, Dagenham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing a brown purse containing personal possessions and £50 cash in Worthing on October 4, 2019. She must pay £50 compensation.