HM Courts Service: Results list for November 22 to 28, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 22 to 28, 2019.

Nicholas Jones, 37, of Montague Street, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Montague Street, Worthing, on September 24, 2019; and two charges assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Montague Street, Worthing, on September 24, 2019. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Court news

Edward Butcher, 30, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was given a community order with ten-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily after admitting assault by beating in Wick on November 30, 2018. He must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing approximately £200 damage to a front door in Wick on November 30, 2018. He was also given a restraining order.

George Huelin, 26, of Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £92 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on October 27, 2019.

Joachim Atkinson, 56, of The Street, Bolney, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Long Furlong, Clapham, on October 29, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Charlie Cullen, 18, of Rusham Park Avenue, Egham, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing alcohol worth £19 from The Co-op, Shoreham, on October 31, 2019; and assault by beating in High Street, Shoreham, on October 31, 2019. He must pay a total of £119 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle he knew had been taken without consent and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, an accident occurred which caused damage to another vehicle, a Scania truck.

Jordan Harrison, 25, of Shelby Road, Durrington, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on July 14, 2019.

Jack Saunders, 26, of Potters Mead, Littlehampton, was fined £184 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (308ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Warren Road, Worthing, on May 4, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Megan Faggetter, 24, of Middleton Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on October 11, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. She also admitted possessing MDMA in Bognor Regis on October 11, 2019, no separate penalty.

Bartloniej Lisica, 23, of Charles Gardner Court, Haberdasher Street, Hackney, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on April 7, 2019.