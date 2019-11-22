HM Courts Service: Results list for November 14 to 21, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 14 to 21, 2019.

Jaroslavs Terjohnins, 35, of Hurdles View, Fontwell Avenue, Chichester, was fined £100 and must pay £36.25 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting failing to comply with a Statutory Off-Road Notification by using a vehicle in Hockcliffe Brae, Walton, on December 13, 2016.

Court news

Steven Cole, 53, of Nelson Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on August 20, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Kye Craughwell, 25, of Ancton Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on October 6, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on October 6, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mohamed Adan, 19, of Ranelagh Road, Stratford, was committed to detention for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting having a flick knife in Queensway, Bognor Regis, on October 20, 2019.

Sam Gordon, 27, of Sullington Lane, Storrington, was discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Fern Road, Storrington, on October 22, 2019, and damaging the seat of a Sussex Police vehicle in Worthing on October 22, 2019.

Thomas Hutson, 31, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting stealing four hair straighteners worth £320 from Boots, Chichester, on June 29, 2019; and stealing clothing worth £137.94 from TKMaxx, Chichester, on June 29, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Luke Penn, 33, of Turnpike Close, Chichester, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Terminus Road, Chichester, on October 15, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Claire Pullen, 47, of Wandleys Lane, Eastergate, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Westergate Street, Westergate, on October 19, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Kasparas Vydunas, 33, of Argyle House, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Ford, on October 21, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Lee Boulton, 35, of Churchmead Close, Lavant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in West Stoke Road, Lavant, on October 24, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Liam Hewick, 25, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting having a flick knife in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2019. He also admitted being drunk and disorderly in High Street, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2019, no separate penalty. He must pay £122 victim surcharge.

Samantha Murray, 50, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Fletcher Way, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2019. She was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Arundel on October 25, 2019.

Edward Green, 34, of Hall Cottages, Barnham Road, Eastergate, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £100 after admitting harassment by sending numerous text messages, making numerous calls and sending Facebook messages in Selsey between May 3, 2019, and June 6, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Nov 20 Rm: 01 (All Day) / Rm: 02 (All Day)

WORTHING

Edgaras Kosenkov, 32, of Marine Place, Worthing, was fined £416 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £750 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Shoreham on April 7, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with five points.