HM Courts Service: Results list for November 14 to 21, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from November 14 to 21, 2019.

David Sopp, 45, of Highdown Avenue, Tarring, was fined £108 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by attending a road in Durrington from which he was prohibited on September 12, 2019. He was also given a restraining order.

Court news

Bryan Cooke, 32, of Dominion Road, Worthing, was fined £116 and must pay £23.34 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Sheridan Road, Worthing, on February 19, 2019.

Lisa Tierney, 30, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £25 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on October 10 and 17, 2019.

Luke Cobby, 29, of Queen Street, Broadwater, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stalking causing serious alarm or distress in Angmering between July 1 and September 30, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stealing items from a house in Angmering, having entered as a trespasser, on September 28, 2019. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing Hospital on September 26, 2019. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting causing £300 damage to a vehicle in Angmering between September 14 and 15, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Angmering on September 14, 2019. He was given a three-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Angmering on September 14, 2019. He admitted stealing various items worth £1,027.35 from Sainsbury’s, Rustington, on September 26, 2019, and two charges of stealing animal ornaments from Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, having entered as a trespasser on September 14 and 15, 2019, no separate penalties. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was amended by extending the operational period from 12 months to 18 months. He was given a restraining order and must pay £122 victim surcharge, £170 costs.

Scott Wren, 31, of Sandpiper House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on October 6, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Sam Gordon, 27, of Sullington Lane, Storrington, was discharged conditionally for three months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Fern Road, Storrington, on October 22, 2019, and damaging the seat of a Sussex Police vehicle in Worthing on October 22, 2019.

Nigel Hodgson, 42, of Pier Road, Littlehampton, was fined £100 and must pay £50 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, on October 20, 2019.

Kai Meldrum, 20, of Tamar Avenue, Durrington, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on May 9, 2019. He also admitted drug-driving (342ug/l benzoylcgonine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on May 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Platt, 30, of Dawes Avenue, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months after admitting possessing 0.038kg of cannabis, a class B drug, in Selden Road, Worthing, on October 21, 2019, and destroying a custody blanket worth £85 at Worthing Custody Centre on October 22, 2019.

Niolae Porumbel, 30, of Elm Grove Road, Littlehampton, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, on September 27, 2019. He must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Kasparas Vydunas, 33, of Argyle House, Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (93mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Ford, on October 21, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for two years.

Samantha Murray, 50, of Canada Road, Arundel, was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Fletcher Way, Bognor Regis, on October 25, 2019. She was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Arundel on October 25, 2019.

Cornel Paun, 23, of Milton Avenue, Rustington, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Eirene Road, Worthing, on October 24, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

John Stahl, 45, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Tesco Extra, Worthing, on June 1, 2019; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, aggravated due to hostility based on disability, causing harassment, alarm or distress at Tesco Extra, Worthing, on June 1, 2019. He was fined £50 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, religiously aggravated, likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Tesco Extra, Worthing, on June 1, 2019.

Edgaras Kosenkov, 32, of Marine Place, Worthing, was fined £416 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £750 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Shoreham on April 7, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with five points.