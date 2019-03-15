HM Courts Service: Results list for March 8 to 14, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 8 to 14, 2019.

Lee Lawton, 35, of Sacksby Close, Barnham, was fined £660 and must pay £152,09 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Penmaenmawr, Wales, on August 12, 2016.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on February 24, 2019.

Josh Macdonald, 18, of Taw Close, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine) in Broadwater Street East, Worthing, on November 24, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted drug-driving (216ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Broadwater Street East, Worthing, on November 24, 2018, no separate penalty.

Matthew Maule, 33, of Cedar Avenue, Salvington, was fined £300 and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on February 2, 2019. He was given a community order with three-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, and must pay £125 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 2, 2019.

Francis Thomas, 28, of Mervan Road, Lambeth, was fined £341 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Lancing on February 20, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Willetts, 33, of Warleigh Road, Brighton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (348ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Romany Road, Durrington, on November 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Agnieszka Matusiak, 28, of High Pines, St Botolph’s Road, Worthing, was fined £93 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Shoreham on July 6, 2018.

Billy Branch, 19, of Stanhope Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on February 6 and 12, 2019.

Amy Jones, 26, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting stealing perfume worth £500 from Boots, Worthing, on February 10, 2019. She was given nine ten-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 24 months, after admitting stealing alcohol worth £150 from Waitrose, Worthing, on November 1, 2018; stealing alcohol worth £80 from Waitrose, Worthing, on November 3, 2018; stealing perfume gift sets worth £210 from Boots, Worthing, on November 12, 2018; stealing alcohol worth £117.99 from Waitrose, Worthing, on November 21, 2018; stealing cherry bakewell vodka worth £58.80 from Waitrose, Worthing, on November 22, 2018; stealing food worth £80.29 from BP, Worthing, on November 27, 2018; stealing gin from Waitrose, Worthing, on February 12, 2019; stealing bottles of spirits from Morrisons, Worthing, on February 12, 2019; stealing alcohol from Morrisons, Worthing, on February 17, 2019.

Hayley Binnington, 37, of Wallace Avenue, Worthing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on September 5, 2018.

Edward Elsden-Smith, 22, of Offington Lane, Worthing, was jailed for eight weeks and must pay £250 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on February 23, 2019. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a six-week consecutive prison sentence for possessing cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply in South Street, Tarring, on March 28, 2017. He admitted breaching a community order made by Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a two-week consecutive prison sentence for assault by beating in Worthing on July 20, 2017; and two-week concurrent prison sentence for a second charge of assault by beating in Worthing on July 20, 2017. He admitted breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates’ Court and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a two-week consecutive prison sentence for assault assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Offington Avenue, Worthing, on May 19, 2018; and two-week concurrent prison sentences for two charges of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Offington Avenue, Worthing, on May 19, 2018. He must pay £150 compensation after admitting damaging a wing mirror on a car in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, on February 23, 2019, no separate penalty.

Rafal Olszewski, 33, of Talbot Road, Littlehampton, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in High Street, Bognor Regis, on February 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Nkanyiso Mbambo, 26, of Winterbourne Way, Durrington, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (96mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Durrington Lane, Worthing, on February 9, 2019; and taking a vehicle without consent in Worthing, on February 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalties.

Lee Zitouni, 37, of Hildon Park, Worthing, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required in Shoreham on December 25, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

David Palmer, 39, of Stanley Road, Wick, was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance in Shelby Road, Worthing, on March 15, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Littlehampton on January 31, 2019. He was fined £120 after admitting possessing heroin, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on January 31, 2019. He also admitted possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Littlehampton on January 31, 2019.

