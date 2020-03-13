HM Courts Service: Results list for March 5 to 12, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 5 to 12, 2020.

Tristram Francis, 37, c/o Mountwood Road, Selsey, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting stealing gift boxes and food worth £156.20 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2019. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2019. He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation after admitting stealing perfume sets worth £219 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on October 12, 2019.

Wojciech Belz, 27, of Cheveley Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £70 and must pay £50 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Bognor Regis on July 5, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Durrington on July 5, 2019.

Jordan Jackson, 28, of Harold Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to comply with notification requirements under the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, by failing to provide passport detials and travel outside the UK, in Bognor Regis on November 27, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order and the operational period of the order was extended to 24 months.

Benjamin Price, 25, of Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (not less than 240 ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Market Avenue, Chichester, on August 31, 2019. He also admitted drug-driving (not less than 2.1 ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Market Avenue, Chichester, on August 31, 2019, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Mason Wallace, 22, of Baileys Cottage, Selsey, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drug-driving (166ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on August 23, 2019. He was given an 18-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting driving dangerously in Grinstead Lane, Lancing, on August 23, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Wayne Warner, 32, of Waggoners Way, Hereford, was fined £337 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely two large builders bags of scrap cable and items of brass and copper, including taps, copper pipe and door handles, worth £600, in Chichester on July 16, 2019.

Jemin Matranxhi, 20, of William Road, London, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Phoenix Close, Chichester, on February 14, 2020. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Katherine Wood, 28, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, must pay £50 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Chichester on February 17, 2020. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £20 fine for being drunk in a highway, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on December 15, 2019.

Kelly Woolcott, 30, of Stanley Road, Littlehampton, was fined £230 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (not less than 5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Birdham Road, Birdham, on September 7, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.