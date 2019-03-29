HM Courts Service: Results list for March 21 to 27, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 21 to 27, 2019.

Alec Drury, 44, of Mill Lane, Runcton, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A3 Petersfield on June 2, 2018.

Leslie Savage, 53, of Bonnar Road, Selsey, was fined £721 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £700 costs after admitting breaching an enforcement notice issued by Chichester District Council on December 14, 2015, to demolish an extension and remove the resulting debris.

Michael Sedgwick, 31, of Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out a total of 160 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault by beating in Bosham on December 8, 2018; and harassment in Bosham by texting and calling many times when asked not to, leaving messages, a crude message and turning up at the victim’s home between January 24, 2019, and February 5, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Joseph Ryder, 39, of The Glade, Pagham, was given a 21-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a blade, a hunting-style lock knife, in Linden Road, Bognor Regis, on January 23, 2019.

Aaron Collinson, 34, of North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £120 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting causing £120 damage to a glass door pane in Chichester on March 10, 2019.

Joel Hammond, 27, of Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work and must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on September 11, 2018. He must also pay £250 compensation after admitting damaging a £2,250 mobility scooter in Bognor Regis on September 11, 2018.

Luke Hurst, 23, of Amberley Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Rowan Way, Bognor Regis, on March 9, 2019. He was fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance and fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was fined £400 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Barnham on March 8, 2019.

Tyler Gard, 24, of Doctors Field, Bentley, Farnham, was given a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 70 hours’ unpaid work after admitting having a sharply-pointed article, a cork screw, in a public place, Wave Hotel, Butlin’s Holiday Resort, Bognor Regis, on July 15, 2018. He must pay a total of £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Bognor Regis on July 15, 2018. He also admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on July 15, 2018. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £400 costs.