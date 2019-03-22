HM Courts Service: Results list for March 15 to 20, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 15 to 20, 2019.

Christopher Harmer, 45, of Orchard Place, Bognor Regis, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of harassment without violence between November 30, 2018, and December 25, 2018, including attempting to befriend the victim on Facebook using a fake profile, sending a letter and viewing his LinkedIn profile. He was also given a restraining order.

Tyrese Gooden, 19, of Passmore House, Fore Street, Edmonton, was fined £40 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on February 27, 2019. He was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Reigs on February 27, 2019.

Jack Tupper, 83, of Watery Lane, Funtington, was fined £360 and must pay £36 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on December 6, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with nine points.

John Brazil, 20, of The Hawthorns, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham Bay, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a bay mare, by failing to explore and address the cause of her poor bodily condition. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and was disqualified from keeping any equine for three years.

Warren Saunders, 36, of Havelock Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing baby clothing worth £101 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on October 26, 2018; stealing a a breast pump and baby monitor worth £170 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on October 30, 2018; stealing baby clothing worth £193 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 1, 2018; stealing a £70 bottle steriliser from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 1, 2018; stealing two bottles of perfume worth £179 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 9, 2018; stealing three jumpers worth £89 from Next, Bognor Regis, on December 20, 2018; stealing five bottles of perfume worth £105 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 10, 2018; stealing beauty products worth £56 from Boots, Bognor Regis, on November 22, 2018; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 8, 2019. He must pay £801.98 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Trey Martins, 22, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 24 months with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 31, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was fined £50 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on January 21, 2019. He admitted damaging an internal door in Bognor Regis on December 31, 2018, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on November 13, 2018, and December 11, 2018. The order was varied to include an additional ten hours’ unpaid work, making the total 155 hours.

Robert Crockford, 47, of Downview Close, Yapton, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 London Road, Coldwaltham, on April 21, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Peter Harverson, 55, of Monterey Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting over the 30mph speed limit in Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis, on May 18, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Raimonds Vilde, 33, of Sycamore Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £95 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on June 27, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mariusz Muszynski, 23, of Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth, was fined £241 and must pay £30 victim surcharge for driving without insurance in Selsey Road, Sidlesham, on April 30, 2018, under the Guilty Single Justice Procedure. His driving record was endorsed with six points.