HM Courts Service: Results list for March 12 to 23, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from March 12 to 23, 2020.

Reece Hall, 19, of Hangleton Road, Hove, was fined £115 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on October 16, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Court news

Sarah Rands, 42, of Station Road, Worthing, was fined £91 and must pay £85 costs after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on April 28, 2019. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gary Hocking, 32, of Millfield, Sompting, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting by trying to headbutt then spitting in Worthing on August 23, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by kicking her in Worthing on August 23, 2019. He must pay a total of £100 compensation. He also admitted stealing non-food and health and beauty products worth £64 from Wilko, Worthing, on August 23, 2019, no separate penalty.

Scott Watson, 42, of Channel Keep, St Augustine Road, Littlehampton, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Falmer Road, Woodingdean, on June 4, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Ashley Alinia, 38, of Eastbourne Road, Uckfield, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 cost, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Broadwater Road, Worthing, on May 4, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

