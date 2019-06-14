HM Courts Service: Results list for June 7 to 13, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 7 to 13, 2019.

James Burnett, 66, of Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 9pm to 7am, after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Corbishley Road, Bognor Regis, on May 20, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Court news

Dritan Neza, 27, of Anson Road, Goring, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (42mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pulborough on May 22, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £150 after admitting driving without insurance.

Mark Ford, 46, of Hurstfield, Lancing, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on February 2, 2018. He was fined £80 after admitting driving over the 40mph on the M23 Gatwick on November 30, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with a total of seven points.

David Gard, 30, of Greatpin Croft, Fittleworth, was fined £389 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (22ug/l cocaine) in Pound Street, Petworth, on November 26, 2018. He was fined £389 after admitting possessing cocaine in Petworth, on November 26, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (226ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Pound Street, Petworth, on November 26, 2018, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Ben Perriam, 24, c/o Stancomb Avenue, Ramsgate, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Chichester on October 23, 2018. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £129.62 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a wall belonging to Radeon Homes in Chichester on October 26, 2018. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and must pay £50 compensation after admitting damaging a door security chain in Chichester on October 26, 2018. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on October 26, 2018.

William Osborne, 29, of Southover Way, Hunston, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging a wall in Chichester on May 18, 2019; and assault by beating in Chichester on May 18, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £127 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jules Arnott, 51, of Ellis Close, Arundel, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on May 21, 2019.

James Cable, 36, of Brickfield Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting threatening to smash the front glass windows at Worthing Custody Centre on May 21, 2019.

David Ellett, 43, of Hurdlesview, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 costs after admitting drink-driving (95mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Barnham Road, Barnham, on May 21, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Danny Greenslade, 21, of Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £50 damage to a shirt in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2019; assault by beating in Bognor Regis on May 21, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Worthing on May 22, 2019. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Craig Harrison, 34, of Woodgate Park, Woodgate, was fined £893 and must pay £200 compensation, £89 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 16, 2018.

Ian Jones, 39, of Hook Lane, Aldingbourne, was fined £266 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, exposing himself in Bishop’s Palace Garden, Chichester, on May 21, 2019.

James Fulcher, 21, of Leas Court, Church Lane, South Bersted, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Avenue de Chartres Car Park, Chichester, on March 22, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.