HM Courts Service: Results list for June 3 to 6, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 3 to 6, 2019.

Billy Beeney, 23, of Woodlands Avenue, Rustington, admitted breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on April 16 and 17, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and £50 fine for assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 12, 2018.

Court news

Billy Branch, 19, of Warwick Place, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on March 25 and April 16, 2019.

Daniel Edwards, 38, of Bluebell Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £100 after an application was granted to amend a community order by removing the Thinking Skills Programme Requirement and replacing it with an alternative, on the grounds it was unworkable.

Robin Muttitt, 42, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on March 15 and May 8, 2019. The order was varied to include a four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 8am daily and an additional four days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Colm Fitzpatrick, 49, c/o Brighton Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting possessing a small kitchen knife at the Henty Arms, Ferring, on November 1, 2018; and assault at the Henty Arms, Ferring, on November 1, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Oliver Standing, 29, of Merlin Court, Littlehampton Road, Worthing, was fined £147 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in South Street, Lancing, on October 15, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Paul Whybrow, 39, of William Morris Court, Angola Road, Broadwater, was fined £60 and disqualified from driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (115ug/l cocaine) in Goring Road, Goring, on December 11, 2018. He also admitted driving for 12 months after admitting drug-driving (more than 800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Goring Road, Goring, on December 11, 2018, no separate penalty. He was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of urine for testing when required at Crawley Custody Centre on April 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months after admitting driving while unfit to drive through drugs in Broadwater Street East, Worthing, on April 5, 2019, no separate penalty. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 23, 2019, no separate penalty.

Connor Booker, 22, of Fircroft Crescent, Rustington, was fined £311 and must pay £31 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Church Lane, Pagham, on May 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Toby Brookes, 20, of Riverside, Rope Walk, Littlehampton, was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2019. He was fined £20 after admitting driving without the correct licence in Wick Street, Littlehampton, on May 18, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mustapha Mbye, 40, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, at Manor Sports Ground, Worthing, on May 17, 2019. He was fined £20 after admitting possessing valium pills, a class C drug, at Manor Sports Ground, Worthing, on May 17, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £20 fine for possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Worthing on August 29, 2018.

Alison Reay, 42, of Harvey Road, Goring, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Harvey Road, Goring, on May 19, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 19 months.

Andrea Ward, 38, of Bodmin Road, Durrington, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bodmin Road, Durrington, on May 19, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Owen Hill, 18, of The Leas, Rustington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Angmering on November 29, 2018.