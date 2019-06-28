HM Courts Service: Results list for June 21 to 27, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 21 to 27, 2019.

Michael Dakin, 26, of Ringmer Road, Tarring, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (177mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Romany Road, Durrington, on April 11, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Court news

Fabio de Almeida, 40, of Northbrook Road, Broadwater, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in West Street, Sompting, on October 27, 2018. He also admitted driving without the correct licence in West Street, Sompting, on October 27, 2018; and using a vehicle with an illegal tyre, the tread pattern being below the required 1.6mm depth, no separate penalties. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Daren Britton, 52, of Ryebank Walk, Burndell Road, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 0.2g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 24, 2019; and 0.6g of amphetamine, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on March 24, 2019.

Jackson Cann, 37, of Selden Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing clothing worth £198 from Beales, Worthing, on April 12, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Bowie Lycett, 38, of Queens Road, Worthing, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (177mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Harbour Way, Shoreham Beach, on April 4, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Ricky Slater, 32, of Downlands Avenue, Worthing, was fined £116 and must pay £23.34 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle on the road in Carnegie Road, Worthing, on July 16, 2018.

Kieron Richards, 22, of Vaughan Court, Ansbridge Crescent, Littlehampton, was given a community order with ten-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, with the exception of the period from 8pm on August 16, 2019, to 6am on August 17, 2019, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being concerned in the supplying of cannabis, a class B drug, in Rustington between May 24, 2018, and July 23, 2018; and possessing 11g of cannabis in Rustington on July 23, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Richard Shakespeare, 47, of Onslow Court, Brighton Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting entering the World’s End pub in Patching as a trespasser and stealing coins, cans of Coca-Cola, a Regatta watch and silver necklace on November 17, 2018. He must pay £300 compensation.

Harry Knight, 23, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew, accumulating 16 hours 43 minutes of time violation on March 2, May 18 and May 19, 2019.

Wayne Leyh, 37, of Monks Close, Lancing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to report as instructed on April 23, May 2 and May 21, 2019.

Nathan McNamara, 42, of Chiltern Crescent, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on May 25 and June 1, 2019. The order was varied by adding an extra 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 170 hours.

Stuart Davies, 37, of Marlowe Road, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Christchurch Road, Worthing, on January 30, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Jack Gould, 20, of Gorse Avenue, Kingston Gorse, was fined £219 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (31mg of cocaine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 21, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (656 benzoylecgonine) in South Farm Road, Worthing, on December 21, 2018, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Joshua Lawrance, 21, of Windermere Crescent, Goring, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chapel Road, Worthing, on June 9, 2019.

Stepanas Sustak, 32, of Dorset Close, Littlehampton, was fined £196 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, on June 11, 2019. He was fined £65 after admitting using a mobile phone while driving in Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, on June 11, 2019. His driving licence was endorsed with seven points.