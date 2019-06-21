HM Courts Service: Results list for June 14 to 20, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 14 to 20, 2019.

Amy Maughan, 37, of Winterbourne Way, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £23.34 vehicle excise back duty, £40 costs, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Worthing on August 13, 2018.

Court news

Kathryn Goble, 39, of The Strand, Goring, was fined £415 and must pay £41 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (629ug/l diazepam) in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on January 1, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Chris McCallum, 32, of Arun Court, Terminus Place, Littlehampton, was fined £92 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting dropping a cigarette and leaving it at Morrisons Littlehampton car park on September 18, 2018.

Adrian Perju, 32, of Broadwater Street West, Broadwater, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Worthing on November 29, 2018. He must pay £200 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Michael Wallis, 29, of Lyndhurst Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket worth £147 from Beales, Worthing, on April 4, 2019; possessing cannabis and cannabis resin, class B drugs, in South Street, Worthing, on April 4, 2019; possessing two wraps of crack cocaine, a class A drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on May 15, 2019; possessing seven wraps of diamorphine, a class A drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on May 15, 2019; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 24, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing a pedal cycle worth £250 in Worthing on June 30, 2018.

Vaughan Martin, 28, of Meadway Court, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Shoreham on December 9, 2018; and causing £531 damage to a vehicle in Shoreham on December 9, 2018. He must pay £728.29 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Damian Hurley, 46, of Normans Court, Downs Way, Shoreham, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Dial Post on October 26, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Luke Best, 26, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £45 compensation after admitting stealing two 4kg bags of Royal Canin dog food worth £45 from Pets Corner, Shoreham, on April 27, 2019. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing goods worth £200 from Tesco, Brighton, on January 6, 2019; and stealing clothing worth £399.96 from Superdry, Brighton, on August 16, 2018.

Helen Clarke, 70, of Gordon Road, Shoreham, was fined £473 and must pay £47 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (183mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Queens Place, Shoreham, on March 29, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Graham Keeley, 38, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £46 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol from Morrisons Worthing on May 25, 2019.

Jordan Kennett, 39, of Hedge End, Barnham, was fined £160 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Neville Duke Way, Tangmere, on June 2, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving no separate penalty for disorderly behaviour while drunk in Navigation Drive, Yapton, on February 24, 2019.

Michal Peterka, 34, of Dawes Avenue, East Worthing, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (145mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Steyne Gardens, Worthing, on June 1, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Michelle Vincent, 49, of Epsom Gardens, Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Railway Approach, Worthing, on June 1, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Railway Approach, Worthing, on June 1, 2019. She must pay a total of £100 compensation.

Alexandru Dila, 24, of Pavilion Road, Worthing, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on December 4, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Michael Platt-Higgins, 46, of Friars Walk, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £250 after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify Worthing Borough Council of a change in circumstances affecting Housing Benefit, namely remunerative employment, between November 20, 2017, and July 23, 2018; and dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting Employment and Support Allowance, namely remunerative employment, between November 13, 2017, and June 26, 2018.

Natalie Walls, 36, of Lyndhurst Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £500 compensation after admitting stealing Clarins beauty products worth £580 from Boots, Worthing, on January 31, 2019; and stealing Clarins beauty products worth £452 from Boots, Worthing, on February 25, 2019. She also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for stealing meat and groceries worth £77 from The Co-op, Goring, on January 19, 2019.

Daniel Bourne, 19, of Stoke Abbott Court, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, was given a community order with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, and Drink Impaired Drivers Programme Requirement after admitting driving while unfit through drink in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on May 17, 2019; and taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, an accident occurred causing damage to fencing and walls at B&Q, Shoreham, on May 17, 2019. He must also carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work and pay £1,900 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties.

Allan Gibbons, 45, of Southfields Road, Littlehampton, was fined £70 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by attending an address in Bognor Regis when prohibited from doing so, on December 9, 2018.

James Irvine, 49, of Joyce Close, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £30 costs, after admitting stealing four bottles of whiskey worth £102 from Morrisons Littlehampton on March 2, 2019.