HM Courts Service: Results list for July 5 to 11, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 5 to 11, 2019.

Steven Gardner, 29, c/o Rochester Close, Durrington, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting drug-driving (184ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A264 Crawley on December 1, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kelly Harsley, 31, of Vancouver Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting using a colour television receiver without a licence in Vancouver Road, Worthing, on February 27, 2019.

Rhys Hamilton, 25, c/o Wadhurst Court, Downview Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with unpaid work on June 1 and 9, 2019, and failing to comply with the Thinking Skills Programme on June 10, 2019. The order was varied to include and additional 50 hours’ unpaid work.

Sam Measor, 24, of Vallensdean Cottages, Hangleton Lane, Portslade, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the Rehabilitation Activity Requirement on May 15, 2019, and failing to attend an appointment on June 12, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work requirement for driving while disqualified in Old Shoreham Road and Southwick Street, Southwick, on January 23, 2019.

Shah Rahman, 43, of Guildford Road, Worthing, was fined £10 after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to report for a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on June 12, 2019.

Jacob Guile, 26, of Tristram Close, Sompting, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting assault in Steyning on November 25, 2018; causing £163.50 damage to a front door in Steyning on November 25, 2018; and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in West Street, Sompting, on November 25, 2018. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £25 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jack Barnett, 29, of Brunswick Road, Worthing, was given a community order with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am, Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 17, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Oliver Harrison, 20, of Cavendish Road, Eastbourne, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting causing £2,500 damage to garden furniture, a glass door and household items in Third Avenue, Worthing, on April 30, 2019; and assault by beating in Worthing on April 30, 2019. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £250 compensation.

Paul Hickey, 53, of Brighton Road, East Worthing, was given a six-week prison sentence and must pay £100 compensation after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, racially aggravated, causing harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on November 9, 2018. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £100 compensation after being found guilty of assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on November 9, 2018. He was given a four-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £100 compensation after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to suggest immediate unlawful violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Worthing on June 22, 2019. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence and must pay £200 compensation after being found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent in Worthing on November 9, 2018. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a nine-week prison sentence for breaching a criminal behaviour order by possessing an open can of alcohol in Tarring Road, Worthing, on August 19, 2018; a nine-week consecutive prison sentence for breaching a criminal behaviour order by possessing an open can of alcohol in Marine Parade, Worthing, on August 15, 2018; a two-week consecutive prison sentence for failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; a four-week concurrent prison sentence for damaging a door in Worthing on August 3, 2018; a four-week concurrent prison sentence for possessing 76g of cannabis in Worthing on August 3, 2018; a four-week concurrent prison sentence for resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Worthing on August 3, 2018. He also admitted possessing a small amount of cannabis, a class B drug, no separate penalty.

Lawrence Brothers, 59, of Rogers Mead, Hayling Island, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Montague Street, Worthing, on June 23, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Gerson Filho, 38, of Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, on June 15, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Linton Woolley, 31, of Lavinia Way, East Preston, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £127 compensation after admitting stealing alcohol worth £127 from Waitrose, Littlehampton, on February 24, 2019.

Ryan Goodliff, 34, of The Hooe, Littlehampton, was fined £723 and must pay £72 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.3ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A29 Fairmile Bottom, Slindon, on September 25, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sebastian Flynn, 32, of Ringmer Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 24 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on December 7, 2018.