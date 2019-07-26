HM Courts Service: Results list for July 22 to 24, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 22 to 24, 2019.

Michael Homer, 37, of Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis, admitted breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions on June 4 and 17, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Court news

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for November 8 to 23, 2017

Adem Elezi, 22, of Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on May 29, 2019, having arrived outside the scheduled appointment time.

German Danys, 24, of Velyn Avenue, Chichester, was fined £253 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, on February 8, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £253 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without the correct licence, no separate penalty.

Zoe Hewstone, 32, of Foxes Croft, Barnham, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Goring Street, Worthing, on January 23, 2019. She was fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Humphries, 31, of Maybridge Crescent, Goring, was fined £253 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goodwood Park on July 7, 2019. He was fined £169 and must pay £50 compensation after admitting taking a motocross bike without consent at Goodwood Park on July 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Julian Meadows, 43, of Hunston Road, Chichester, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting damaging a Range Rover belonging to Frosts Used Cars in Chichester on July 9, 2019; and damaging a Vauxhall Astra belonging to Frosts Used Cars in Chichester on July 9, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.