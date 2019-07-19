HM Courts Service: Results list for July 12 to 18, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 12 to 18, 2019.

Oleg Uvarov, 32, of Madeira Parade, Madeira Avenue, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Yapton Road, Climping, on April 5, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £750 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was fined £100 after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on April 23, 2019.

Court news

Sean Grey, 33, of Fairview, Fontwell Avenue, Eastergate, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Maybray King Way, Southampton, on November 7, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

William Lightbody, 28, of Bushey Road, Hayes, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, on June 26, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Alicia Morris, 26, of Ely Close, Erith, was fined £249 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on June 27, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Matthew Roby, 40, of Firs Avenue, Felpham, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with 12-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 5am daily, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drug-driving (67ug/l cocaine) on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, after admitting drug-driving (more than 800 ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Lancing on February 10, 2019. He was fined £600 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Sarah Flanagan, 37, of Worcester Road, Guildford, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Northchapel on June 13, 2019; and drink-driving (140mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A283 Petworth on February 7, 2019. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 14 months for the June offence and for 32 months for the February offence.

Mathew Adams, 34, of St Nicholas Road, Lavant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on May 22, 2019.

Rachel Hill, 31, of Tamarisk Close, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a Stanley knife blade in Charles Purley Way, Felpham, on May 31, 2019.

Gary Larratt, 53, of Queens Road, Worthing, was fined £115 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on October 9, 2016. He was fined £115 after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Chichester Road, North Bersted, on October 18, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points for each offence.

Lee Barrow, 59, of Carlton Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Brighton Custody Centre on June 28, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Elliot Jordan, 29, of Middle Road, Southampton, was fined £307 and must pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on December 7, 2018.

Ellie Brown, 26, of St Andrew’s Close, Ferring, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 6am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after being found guilty of stealing a bank card in Chichester on October 9, 2017; fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, using a stolen bank card to withdraw money from cash machines and make online purchases of cash, clothing and other items in Chichester and Littlehampton between October 8 and 11, 2017; and three charges of failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court, on March 27, May 16 and June 3, 2019. She must pay £100 compensation.

Joseph Hagan, 30, of Baxendale Road, Chichester, must pay £190 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on April 23 and 30, 2019. The order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused in Chichester on April 3, 2018.

