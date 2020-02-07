HM Courts Service: Results list for January 31 to February 5, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January January 31 to February 5, 2020.

Zac Danks, 22, of Ashton Gardens, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Donnington on August 25, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation to each of the three victims, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Court news

Michael Merritt, 50, of Homefield Crescent, Walberton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £150 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting intentionally touching a woman aged 16 or over in a sexual way, without consent, in Chichester on June 22, 2019.

Billy Harte, 28, of Westward House, Fishbourne Road East, Chichester, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on December 18, 2019, and January 15, 2020. The order was varied to include an additional 10 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Clifford Pinwill, 47, of St Vincent Road, Southsea, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a non-molestation order by sending a blank message in Yapton on July 12, 2019; and breaching a non-molestation order by making a call in Yapton on August 6, 2019.

Rosario’s Ltd, in Oakfield Road, East Wittering, was fined £900 and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on August 5, 2019.