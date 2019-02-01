HM Courts Service: Results list for January 25 to 31, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 25 to 31, 2018.

Dylan Schultz, 26, of Merton Drive, Littlehampton, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.5ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Broadwater Street East, Worthing, on September 27, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court news

Lisa Tierney, 30, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 7, 2018; and assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 7, 2018. She must pay a total of £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Abtech UK, of Armstrong Way, Farnborough, was fined £200 and must pay £85 costs after admitting failing to provide information to identify the driver of a Ford Transit when required by police in Shoreham on April 20, 2018.

Craig Powell, 33, of Bassett Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing £300 cash from Consensus Support Services, Littlehampton, between July 10, 2018, and July 25, 2018. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Kieron Richards, 21, of Vaughan Court, Amsbridge Crescent, Littlehampton, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am daily, after admitting driving while disqualified in Elm Grove, Worthing, on July 23, 2018. He was also fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Reece Stroud, 31, of Clun Road, Wick, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, after admitting breaching a restraining order by making telephone contact on two occasions on January 6, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Egidijus Zilius, 31, of Limbrick Corner, Palatine Road, Goring, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Chichester on October 11, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Huseyin Dalaman, 40, of Oxford Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20.05 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on October 18, 2018.

William Farrell, 71, of Penarth Gardens, Thornlea Park, Wick, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on January 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Gemma Forrest, 42, of Seafield Road, Hove, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in South Street, Tarring, on January 13, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 38 months.

Patryk Grosicki, 39, of Cherry Tree Apartments, Hambledon Road, Waterlooville, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 13, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

James Porter, 46, of Bartons Road, Havant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on January 12, 2019. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Ian Sugden, 48, of East Ham Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Ford Road, Arundel, on January 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Benjamin Fransman, 40, of Bourne Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Portland Road, Worthing, on January 12, 2019.

Damien Grabek, 24, of Winterbourne Road, Chichester, was fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Crossbush on January 13, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Adam Rota, 31, of Woodards View, Shoreham Beach, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Woodards View, Shoreham Beach, on January 13, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Natalie Doughty, 37, of Herington Road, Arundel, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £600 compensation after admitting stealing a Microsoft Surface Pro 4 worth £1,199 in Arundel between June 29, 2018, and July 6, 2018.

Desmond McNeill, 51, of Grand Avenue, Wick, was fined £333 and must pay £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on June 6, 2018. He was fined £166 after admitting assault in Arundel on June 26, 2018.

Tania Nicholson, 52, of Aldrington Avenue, Hove, was fined £283 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Hadrian Avenue, Southwick, on August 30, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Alison Willcock, 52, of Carisbrook Drive, Durrington, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Durrington on January 14, 2019.

Ian Heard, 33, of Warners Parade, Orme Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £25 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing flowers worth £25 from Flowers4, Worthing, on August 30, 2018.

