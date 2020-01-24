HM Courts Service: Results list for January 20 to 23, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 20 to 23, 2019.

Katarzyna Geborys, 36, of Bedford Avenue, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on December 11 and 16, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 10 hours of unpaid work, making a total of 50 hours.

Court news

Ryan Leask, 35, of Wood Street, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after breaching a community order by failing to attend Building Better Relationships sessions on November 21 and 28, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 13 days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Inga Bubenane, 58, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on December 16, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Steven Chandler, 32, c/o Priestley Way, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for two years after admitting stealing a bank card in Bognor Regis on September 5, 2019; and three charges of fraud by dishonestly making a false representation, presenting a bank card belonging to another to buy goods, intending to make a gain, in Bognor Regis on September 5, 2019. He must pay £87.41 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £40 costs.

Daniel Grace, 27, of Albert Road, Chichester, was fined £438 and must pay £43 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cathedral Way, Chichester, on December 15, 2019. He was fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance in Cathedral Way, Chichester, on December 15, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Jones, 64, of Heathfield Copse, West Chiltington, was fined £323 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Pulborough on December 14, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Boris Todorov, 36, of Sudley Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £346 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Bognor Regis on December 15, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Katherine Wood, 28, of Red Lion Street, Midhurst, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge after admitting being drunk in a highway, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, on December 15, 2019.

Brennan Angelson, 19, of The Moat, Pulborough, was discharged conditionally for two years after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Pulborough on August 13, 2019. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a vehicle in Cousins Way, Pulborough, on December 20, 2019. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.