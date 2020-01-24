HM Courts Service: Results list for January 20 to 23, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 20 to 23, 2019.

Lewis Gurr-Goodban, 25, of Melville Way, Goring, admitted breaching a community order by leaving early from an unpaid work starting block session on December 21, 2019. He was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence for possessing an unloaded air weapon, a gas powered air rifle, in the car park at the Mulberry pub in Goring on May 31, 2019. He was jailed for 16 weeks, to run consecutively, for having an offensive weapon, a snooker ball within a sock, in High Street, Tarring, on November 23, 2019.

David McLellan, 46, of Jevington Court, Kingston Lane, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on November 27, 2019, and December 11, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work to the amended amount of 135 hours.

Linton Woolley, 31, of Lavinia Way, East Preston, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison by failing to attend appointments on October 10 and 18, 2019, and on December 13, 2019.

Natalia Maciocha, 18, of Ashdown Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £75 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, at Worthing Custody Centre on December 8, 2019. She also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Bridge Road, Broadwater, on December 8, 2019, no separate penalty.

Peter O’Sullivan, 68, of Hammy Way, Shoreham, was fined £230 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on December 16, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Harvey Sayers, 18, of The Templars, Broadwater, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required in Worthing on September 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and driving without the correct licence in Beaumont Road, Worthing, on September 1, 2019, no separate penalties.

John Scott, 47, of Sea Lane, Ferring, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Goring Street, Goring, on December 19, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Daniel Smith, 43, of Heatherstone Road, Worthing, was fined £384 and must pay £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Lancing on December 23, 2019.