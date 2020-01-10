HM Courts Service: Results list for January 2 to 9, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 2 to 9, 2019.

Benjamin Hunter, 28, of Chalk Lane Nursery, Sidlesham, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol treatment requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing jewellery worth £2,500 having entered MSJ Jewellery in Selsey as a trespasser on October 16, 2019. He must pay £750 compensation.

Peter Deadman, 66, of Jaybelle Grange Lodge Park, Yapton Road, Climping, was given a community order, must pay £50 compensation and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 8, 2019. He must pay a further £50 compensation after being found guilty of a second charge of assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 8, 2019.

Daniel Bowyer, 36, of Pevensey Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of her duty in Bognor Regis on August 26, 2019.

Jessica Churchill, 27, of Arun Street, Arundel, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Strand, Worthing, on November 30, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dominic Houghton, 25, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.2 ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Tesco car park, Littlehampton, on July 3, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Danny Cobbold, 31, of Winterbourne Close, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting stealing items worth £173.22 from Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, Angmering, on December 2, 2019.

Andrew Gilbert, 53, of Langdale Avenue, Chichester, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Washington on December 2, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

James Hodd, 58, of Hampers Green, Petworth, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Wyndham Road, Petworth, on December 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Mark Jones, 51, of Connolly Way, College Lane, Chichester, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 compensation after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Chichester on August 31, 2019. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Chichester on August 31, 2019, no separate penalty.

Simon Carr, 59, of Newport Drive, Chichester, was fined £100 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (72mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tesco car park, Chichester, on December 5, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for six months.

Josh Lepine, 25, of Angel Sands, Storrington, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on December 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.