HM Courts Service: Results list for January 2 to 9, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 2 to 9, 2019.

Gilbert Jaime, 19, of Conbar Avenue, Rustington, must pay £9.10 compensation after admitting failing to hand over her ticket for inspection and verification when asked to do so by an authorised person on the railway in Lancing on April 17, 2019.

Court news

Travis Stringer, 23, of Mendip Road, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £4.75 vehicle excise back duty, £85 costs, after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Hove on November 22, 2018; he was fined £50 and must pay £11.09 vehicle excise back duty after admitting using an unlicensed vehicle in Worthing on March 15, 2019.

Lisa Tierney, 31, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on November 21 and 28, 2019. The order was revoked and she was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a £120 fine for assaulting a police constable in the execution of her duty in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 7, 2018, and no separate penalty for assault by beating in High Street, Littlehampton, on October 7, 2018.

Peter Deadman, 66, of Jaybelle Grange Lodge Park, Yapton Road, Climping, was given a community order, must pay £50 compensation and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 8, 2019. He must pay a further £50 compensation after being found guilty of a second charge of assault by beating in Littlehampton on July 8, 2019.

Jessica Churchill, 27, of Arun Street, Arundel, was fined £300 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (87mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Strand, Worthing, on November 30, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Geoffrey Feldwick, 69, of Offington Avenue, Worthing, was fined £259 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (not less than 250mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Offington Avenue, Worthing, on August 27, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Andrew Gilbert, 53, of Langdale Avenue, Chichester, was given a community order with alcohol treatment requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Washington on December 2, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three months.

Dominic Houghton, 25, of Clun Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (3.2 ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Tesco car park, Littlehampton, on July 3, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Christopher Miles, 34, of Wolsley Hotel, Brighton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending a message on November 29, 2019.

Jordan Thomson, 27, of Wolsley Hotel, Brighton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £112.98 compensation, £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing an Oral B electric toothbrush worth £79.99 from Superdrug, Worthing, on March 16, 2019; and stealing dog biscuits worth £32.99 from The Pet Store, Worthing, on April 17, 2019.

Ethan Wheeler, 20, of Ventnor Close, Eastbourne, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs after admitting drink-driving (77mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in The Strand, Worthing, on December 4, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Danny Cobbold, 31, of Winterbourne Close, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting stealing items worth £173.22 from Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre, Angmering, on December 2, 2019.

Martin Kelly, 43, of Fernhurst Crescent, Brighton, was fined £373 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (69mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Little High Street, Shoreham, and the A259 Lancing, on December 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Josh Lepine, 25, of Angel Sands, Storrington, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Horsham Road, Littlehampton, on December 6, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Adam Mackinder, 22, of Normanhurst, Grove Hill, Brighton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting sending a text message conveying a threat to cause distress or anxiety in Worthing on September 9, 2019. He was given a restraining order and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Levant Hassan, 33, of Hillbarn Avenue, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting two charges of assault in Shoreham on August 28, 2019; and damaging a desk and computer screen to the value of £204.63 and £77.92 at Hunters Recruitment, Shoreham, on August 28, 2019. He must pay £282.55 compensation.

John Sweeney, c/o South Farm Road, Worthing, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing 210g of cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on June 21, 2019. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jaromir Reka, 32, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was fined £400 and must pay £45 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Sea Lane, Ferring, on December 7, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Benjamin Taylor, 22, of Leon House, High Street, Croydon, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle in Worthing between May 31, 2019, and June 1, 2019. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penatly. He must pay £550 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £125 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.