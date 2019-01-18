HM Courts Service: Results list for January 11 to 17, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 11 to 17, 2018.

Lester Ingledew, 61, of Dover House, Harriet Place, Shoreham Beach, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Upper Brighton Road, Sompting, on September 30, 2017. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Court news

Christopher Saunders, 26, of Apsley Way, Durrington, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (196ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A24 West Grinstead on September 12, 2018. He also admitted drug-driving (7.0ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A24 West Grinstead on September 12, 2018, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Luke Hicks, 26, of St Andrew’s Road, Tarring, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to imply immediate violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Worthing on July 7, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £84.97 costs. He was fined £276 after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 7, 2018, and fined £184 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Worthing on July 7, 2018.

Gareth Kirby, 24, of Buckingham Road, Worthing, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on October 22, 2018. He was given a restraining order and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted causing £200 damage to a shed window belonging to YMCA in Worthing on October 22, 2018, no separate penalty.

James Phillips, 24, of West End Way, Lancing, was fined £166 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to comply with the curfew requirement, accruing 73 hours and 17 minutes of time violations between November 18, 2018, and December 24, 2018.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for October 5 to 11, 2018

Hollie Bosworth, 23, of Halewick Lane, Sompting, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £50 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, in Lancing on December 23, 2018; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Lancing on December 23, 2018.

Harry Knight, 23, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Adelaide Square, Shoreham, on December 29, 2018; assaulting an emergancy worker, a police constable, in Shoreham on December 29, 2018; and two charges of assaulting an emergancy worker, a police constable, at Worthing Hospital on December 29, 2018. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs.

Simon Lau, 41, of Squadron Drive, Durrington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Mulberry Lane, Worthing, on December 29, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance, no separate penalty.

Cody Page, 28, of Compton Court, Shopfield Close, Rustington, must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without the correct licence in Durban Road, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted using a vehicle without insurance and using a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence, no separate penalty.

Matthew Sinden, 19, of Limbrick Close, Goring, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Tarring Road, Worthing, on December 30, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Richard Dawkins, 48, of Northbrook Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on January 1, 2019; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police sergeant, by beating. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 costs.

Robert New, 30, of Old Market Lane, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Bognor Regis on January 1, 2019. He must pay a total of £150 compensation, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional ten days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theresa Edie, 67, of Mulberry Close, Lancing, was fined £253 and must pay £30 vicim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Brighton Road, Lancing, on August 2, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.