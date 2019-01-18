HM Courts Service: Results list for January 11 to 17, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from January 11 to 17, 2018.

Elentari Manning, 28, of Brighton Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £75 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behavioiur within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress in Shelby Road, Durrington, on October 25, 2018. She was also given a restraining order. She admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, which was varied to include an additional six months of supervision.

Court news

Kirsty Brand, 35, of Arun Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on February 28, 2018. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lucie Ellis, 37, c/o The Hamlets, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Chichester on December 24, 2018. She must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Jeffries, 63, of Lye Lane, East Ashling, was fined £24 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on August 17, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Colin Marle, 54, of Ellasdale Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to imply immediate violence would be used or provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence in Chichester on December 26, 2018; causing £100 damage to a wooden door at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, on December 26, 2018; and assault by beating in Chichester on December 26, 2018. He must pay a total of £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lauren Shepherd, 30, of Bleaches Court, Lavant, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and must pay £76.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, after admitting stealing two food items and two alcohol items from One Stop, Chichester, on September 2, 2018; stealing two tubs of baby milk worth £20 from One Stop, Chichester, on September 8, 2018; stealing items unknown from One Stop, Chichester, on September 11, 2018; stealing seven steaks worth £26.50 from One Stop, Chichester, on September 16, 2018; and stealing three tubs of baby milk worth £30 from One Stop, Chichester, on October 25, 2018.

Benjamin Snook, 27, of Cherry Close, Cocking, was fined £60 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a motor vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Conduit Mead, Chichester, on December 25, 2018. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Dominic Woolerton, 28, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Brighton on September 2, 2018.

Liam Watts, 25, of Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending multiple messages via Facebook Messenger between August 1, 2017, and November 30, 2018; and sending a picture conveying an indecent or grossly offensive message via Facebook Messenger to cause distress or anxiety on March 23, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jamie Aldred, 18, of Firs Avenue West, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (44ug/l cocaine) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 17, 2018; drug-driving (>800ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 17, 2018; drug-driving (2.8ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 17, 2018; and drug-driving (327ug/l MDMA) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on September 17, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Owen Ellis, 19, of The Hamlet, Laburnum Grove, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing SanDisk memory cards worth £443.23 from Sainsbury’s, Chichester, on December 24, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Mark Ellwood, 48, of Cavendish Street, Chichester, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (50mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Priory Lane, Chichester, on December 22, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Roger Nessling, 40, of Ferry Drive, Chichester, was fined £230 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cathedral Way, Chichester, on December 31, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Gina Restall, 40, of Heron Court, Elizabeth Road, Chichester, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in South Street, Chichester, on December 28, 2018.

Lorraine Smith, 49, of Blakemere Crescent, Portsmouth, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (65mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the B2201 Donnington on January 1, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Raymond Weston, 38, of Waterloo House, Manor Place, Bognor Regis, was fined £400 and must pay £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (56mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, on December 29, 2018. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

David Mandeville, 51, of Elizabeth House, Macklin Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Belmont Street, Bognor Regis, on December 22, 2018. He was fined £100 and must pay £300 compensation after admitting causing £300 damage to a glass door at Yellow Star Taxis, London Road, Bognor Regis, on December 25, 2018.

Jake Braine, 23, of St George’s Gardens, Aldwick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay a total of £300 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating and one charge of assault, all in Chichester on July 14, 2018.

Warren Sitton, 47, of Gravits Lane, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £80 after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, in Worthing on December 6, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.