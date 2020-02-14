HM Courts Service: Results list for February 7 to 12, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 7 to 12, 2020.

Darren Lamport, 27, of Rivermead, Pulborough, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating in Storrington on April 19, 2019. He must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £500 costs.

Court news

Marco Conte, 31, of Billy Fiske Close, Boxgrove, was fined £192 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Lower Street, Fittleworth, on January 4, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Robbie Eggleton, 22, of Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, must pay £30 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement session on October 30, 2019, and Alcohol Treatment Requirement session on December 13, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional three months’ Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

Ian Jones, 45, of Murray Road, Selsey, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Selsey on January 10, 2020; and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police constable, by beating in Selsey on January 10, 2020. He must pay a total of £100 compensation and was disqualified from driving for 30 months. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle in Selsey on January 10, 2020; and resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Selsey on January 10, 2020, no separate penalties.

Resim Ortsev, 26, of Argyle Road, Bognor Regis, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 90 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (106mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Arundel Road, Patching, on December 31, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Brett Palmer, 41, of Butts Meadow, Billingshurst, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing amphetamine, a class B drug, at Travelodge, Worthing, on January 8, 2020.

Christopher Warren-Staker, 20, of Whithurst Park House, Kirdford, was fined £315 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Portfield Way, Chichester, on January 11, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.