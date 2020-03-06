HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 4, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 28 to March 4, 2020.

C.J. Hurst (Lickfold) Ltd, of The Stables, Kesters Barn, The Street, Bury, was fined £1,650 and must pay £332 costs after admitting failing to comply with a notice issued by West Sussex County Council on March 14, 2019, that required a disused petrol tank at the above location to be made safe in-situ or removed from the site before May 10, 2019, and such work has not been undertaken.

Court news

Ian Wilkins, 50, of Northcliffe Road, Bognor Regis, was given a 15-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with three-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 5am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances affecting Disability Living Allowance, namely being able to walk without a walking aid and being able to go out alone between June 3, 2015, and December 3, 2016; fraud by dishonestly failing to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions that his wife was in paid employment, intending to gain the continued payment of ESA between October 5, 2016, and May 9, 2017; and dishonestly making a statement to the Department for Work and Pensions that was false, namely that he was much more disabled than was actually the case, in regard to his ability to walk for any distance and his ability to walk without a walking aid, with a view to obtaining a Personal Independence Payment on September 25, 2016. He must pay £80 victim surcharge, £250 costs.

Mitchell George, 19, of Stephens Close, Chichester, was fined £173 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (67mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Portfield Way, Chichester, on February 8, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Tyler Crofton, 23, c/o Boney Mead, Aldingbourne, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting resisting a police constable in the execution of his duty in Chichester on February 8, 2020.

Sophie Franklin, 27, of Foster Road, Chichester, was fined £576 and must pay £57 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (60mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in College Lane, Chichester, on February 8, 2020. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

George Sheehan, 21, of Redlands Lane, Fareham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £50 after admitting harassment in Bognor Regis by sending numerous unwanted and abusive text messages over several days between December 29, 2019, and January 6, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £90 victim surcharge.

Robert Spiers, 39, of Hill Farm Lane, Pulborough, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (52mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brooks Way, Pulborough, on February 7, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Toby Marchant, 29, of Heathfield Gardens, Midhurst, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting drink-driving (40mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in New Road, Midhurst, on February 9, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Timothy Condon, 50, of Mayfield Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £200 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Station Road, Bognor Regis, on February 6, 2020. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order.

Krzysztov Lickowski, 42, of Gordon House, Queensway, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in the execution of his duty in Bognor Regis on July 21, 2019. He must pay £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Bognor Regis on July 21, 2019, no separate penalty.