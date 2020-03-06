HM Courts Service: Results list for February 28 to March 4, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 28 to March 4, 2020.

C.J. Hurst (Lickfold) Ltd, of The Stables, Kesters Barn, The Street, Bury, was fined £1,650 and must pay £332 costs after admitting failing to comply with a notice issued by West Sussex County Council on March 14, 2019, that required a disused petrol tank at the above location to be made safe in-situ or removed from the site before May 10, 2019, and such work has not been undertaken.

Court news

Aaron Boyle, 21, of Adelaide Square, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on January 25 and February 1, 2020. The order was varied to include an attendance centre requirement for a total of 18 hours.

Nicholas Jones, 38, of Montague Street, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend office appointments on December 13, 2019, and February 4, 2020.

Callie Moss, 29, of Downs Valley Road, Brighton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting, with others, stealing clothing and other items from Marks & Spencer, Shoreham, on January 6, 2020. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £30 costs. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order for stealing goods worth £200, with others, from Tesco, Brighton, on January 6, 2019; and stealing various items, including food, drink and alcohol, worth £220.25, with others, from Sainsbury’s, Newhaven, on January 3, 2019.

Yasmin Simmonds, 22, of Cowfold Road, Brighton, was given a community order with six-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting, with others, stealing clothing and other items from Marks & Spencer, Shoreham, on January 6, 2020. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £30 costs. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a community order for stealing various items, including food, drink and alcohol, worth £220.25, with others, from Sainsbury’s, Newhaven, on January 3, 2019.

Carly Smart, 29, of Hallyburton Road, Hove, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting, with others, stealing clothing and other items from Marks & Spencer, Shoreham, on January 6, 2020. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £30 costs. She admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a community order for stealing two pressure washers worth £429 from Homebase, Lewes, on April 24, 2019; failing to surrender to custody at Hasting Magistrates’ Court on May 15, 2019; and failing to surrender to custody at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 3, 2019.

Steven Ryan, 49, of Gloucester Place, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 140 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (101mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on October 8, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

James Boyle, 37, of Rope Walk, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (91mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Franciscan Way, Littlehampton, on February 6, 2020. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Jake Denyer, 26, c/o The Quadrant, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, after admitting assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on December 7, 2018; and possessing cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on December 7, 2018.

Philip Frost, 33, c/o Colebrook Road, Littlehampton, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (4.6ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A259 Climping on September 2, 2019. He was disqualified from driivng for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Anthony Addis, 51, c/o High Street, Littlehampton, was fined £50 and must pay £32 victim surcharge after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in High Street, Littlehampton, on February 8, 2020. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order and the order was amended by extending the operational period from 18 months to 20 months.

Wayne Bristow, 40, of Ashfold Avenue, Findon Valley, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 9, 2020. He also admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on February 9, 2020, no separate penalty.

Jacob Guile, 27, of Tristram Close, Sompting, was fined £50 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Worthing Custody Centre on February 20, 2020.

Daniel Lovick, 46, of Firle Road, Brighton, was fined £138 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (46mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, on February 4, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Tobi Chipper, 22, of Mardale Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing a pedal cycle worth £1,600 in Rustington on September 14, 2019.

Callum Farrier, 28, of Brendon Road, Worthing, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 7am daily, and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent, causing harassment, alarm or distress, and the offence was racially aggravated, in Worthing on October 26, 2019; and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating in Worthing on October 26, 2019. He must pay £90 costs, £100 compensation.

Simon Crossley, 40, of Warren Road, Worthing, was fined £108 and must pay £1,575.97 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £575 costs, after admitting fraud in Littlehampton by dishonestly making a false representation, receiving £1,575.97 in return for materials and labour for a service he had no intention of fulfilling, thereby making a financial gain on May 11, 2018.