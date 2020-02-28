HM Courts Service: Results list for February 21 to 27, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 21 to 27, 2020.

Lewis Fogden, 18, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 24, 2019, and Janaury 4, 2020. The order was varied to include an additional three days’ Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Bobbi Clear, 23, of Olympic House, Adlington Gardens, Bognor Regis, was fined £180 and must pay £50 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating at McDonald’s on June 30, 2019.

Clementina Monteiro, 53, of Marine Park House, Nyewood Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £180 and must pay £385 compensation, £32 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of assault by beating at McDonald’s on June 30, 2019. She was also found guilty of damaging a wing mirror on a vehicle belonging to the assault victim, in Bognor Regis on June 30, 2019, no separate penalty.

Michael Blackall, 37, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Rustington on January 11, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.