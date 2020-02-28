HM Courts Service: Results list for February 21 to 27, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 21 to 27, 2020.

Christopher Milner, 45, of Kingsland Road, Worthing, was fined £266 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (75mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bowness Avenue, Sompting, on October 9, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Court news

Natalie Murisa, 25, of Pilgrims Walk, Worthing, was fined £334 and must pay £33 victim surcharge after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police in Shoreham on July 29, 2019. Her driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Darrell Wallace, 50, of Penfold Avenue, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A41 Kings Langley bypass, Hemel Hempstead, on July 4, 2019. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.

Aisling McEvoy, 37, of Hill Barn Lane, Worthing, was discharged absolutely and must pay £85 costs, £25.84 vehicle excise back duty, after admitting keeping an unlicensed vehicle in Ham Road, Worthing, on March 15, 2019.

Daniel Bourne, 20, of Stoke Abbott Court, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend drink impaired driving sessions on Janaury 18 and 25, 2020. The order was varied to include an additional 20 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 120.

Jack Martin, 24, of Parkside, Shoreham, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointment on January 22, 2020, and unpaid work on January 25, 2020. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving an eight-week prison sentence and eight-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for two charges of assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer, by beating at Sainsbury’s, Brighton, on August 21, 2019.

Michael Blackall, 37, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement, Building Better Relationships programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting assault by beating in Rustington on January 11, 2020. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £150 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Stuart Davies, 37, of Queen Street, Broadwater, must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on January 19 and February 2, 2020. The order was varied to include an additional 35 hours’ unpaid work, making a total of 135.

Joanna Horn, 49, of Terringes Avenue, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Worthing on December 20, 2019. She must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

John Smith, 62, c/o Humphrys Almshouses, Humphrys Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 10 wraps or pieces of crack cocaine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 19, 2019; and possessing diamorphine, a class A drug, in Worthing on July 19, 2019.