HM Courts Service: Results list for February 13 to 19, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 13 to 19, 2020.

China Palace (Worthing) Ltd, c/o Beach Road, Littlehampton, was fined £11,100 and must pay £181 victim surcharge, £2,795.86 costs after admitting failing to comply with houses in multiple occupation regulations, as manager of China Palace, Chapel Road, Worthing, by failing to ensure all means of escape from fire were free from obstruction and maintained in good order; fined £11,100 after admitting failing to ensure firefighting equipment and fire alarms were maintained; fined £11,100 after admitting failing to protect the occupants from injury, in regard to the design, structural conditions and number of occupiers of the property; and fined £7,950 after admitting failing to ensure common areas were maintained in good and clean decorative repair, maintained in a safe and working condition and kept reasonably clear from obstruction.

Court news

David Roper, 33, of Kingsland Close, Shoreham, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving a vehicle without a registration plate fixed to the rear in Cowfold on June 30, 2016.

Liam Burgess, 29, of Bodmin Road, Durrington, was fined £865 and must pay £86 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (260mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Ferring Lane, Ferring, on August 18, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Aadil Mirza, 34, of Tennyson Road, Southampton, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drin-driving (41mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A27 Shoreham Bypass on January 19, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Josh Morgan, 19, of West Cliff Road, Bournemouth, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting having a samurai sword in South Terrace, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2019. He must pay £500 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting destroying bedroom furniture, fixtures and fittings worth £1,000 at Sea Breeze B&B, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2019. He also admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Littlehampton on June 17, 2019, no separate penalty.

Oliver Webb, 21, of Ashley Court, Chawleigh, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily after admitting destroying bedroom furniture, fixtures and fittings worth £1,000 at Sea Breeze B&B, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2019; and having an offensive weapon, a baseball bat, in South Terrace, Littlehampton, on June 17, 2019. He must pay £500 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £40 costs.

Aaron Palmer, 27, of Wilmot Road, Shoreham, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a small amount of cannabis, a class B drug, in Hammy Lane, Shoreham, on January 24, 2020.

Caan Searle, 29, of Pottery Cottages, Crossbush Lane, Poling, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle, a Mercedes, without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle, and another vehicle, a Honda, was damaged, as was the wall the Honda was pushed into, in Arundel on August 14, 2019. He must pay £398.70 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance in Bilsham Road, Arundel, on August 14, 2019, no separate penalties.

Steven Stanley, 26, of Laburnum Walk, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (103mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Peregrine Road, Littlehampton, on January 17, 2020. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Adam Chapman, 49, of Rectory Road, Tarring, was given a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (147mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Worthing, on January 24, 2020. He must pay £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Wayne Dexter, 67, of Downside Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (84mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Downside Avenue, Worthing, on July 19, 2018. He was disqualied from driving for 20 months.