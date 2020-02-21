HM Courts Service: Results list for February 13 to 19, 2020

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from February 13 to 19, 2020.

Daljeet Heer, 49, of Fletchings Common, Brewhurst Lane, Loxwood, was fined £675 and must pay £100 compensation, £67 victim surcharge, £250 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Loxwood on May 7, 2019.

Giles Bone, 32, of Marsh Lane, Easthampnett, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (306ug/l ketamine) in Oving Road, Chichester, on July 30, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted possessing ketamine, a class B drug, in Chichester on July 30, 2019, no separate penalty.

Stephen Hore, 36, of Kelsey Avenue, Southbourne, was fined £507 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (51mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Emsworth Common Road, Westbourne, on January 19, 2020. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Caan Searle, 29, of Pottery Cottages, Crossbush Lane, Poling, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting taking a vehicle, a Mercedes, without consent and before it was recovered, damage was caused to the vehicle, and another vehicle, a Honda, was damaged, as was the wall the Honda was pushed into, in Arundel on August 14, 2019. He must pay £398.70 compensation, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without the correct licence and driving without insurance in Bilsham Road, Arundel, on August 14, 2019, no separate penalties.

Damon Bridgen, 23, of Furzedown Crescent, Havant, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Emsworth on November 1, 2019; and admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Emsworth on November 1, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £310 costs.