HM Courts Service: Results list for December 31, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing on December 31, 2018.

Paul Butt, 29, of Alpha Court, Terminus Road, Littlehampton, was fined £200 and given a community order with Thinking Skills programme requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required in Ferring on November 1, 2018; and assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 1, 2018. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £50 costs and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Joshua Lee, 24, of The Quadrant, Worthing, was fined £50 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report as instructed to the Senior Attendance Centre on September 29, 2018, and November 24, 2018. An application to amend the community order was granted - the attendance centre requirement was removed on the grounds it was unworkable and ten Rehabilitation Activity Requirement days were added.

