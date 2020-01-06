HM Courts Service: Results list for December 24 to 31, 2019

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 24 to 31, 2019.w

John Brazil, 21, of The Hawthorns, Clayton Lane, Bracklesham Bay, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend an office appointment on October 21, 2019, and unpaid work on November 24, 2019. The community order was revoked and he was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a 10-week prison sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, a bay mare, by failing to explore and address the cause of her poor bodily condition in Clappers Lane, Earnley, between August 26, 2018, and October 26, 2018.

Court news

Matthew Coldwell, 31, of Brooks Lane West, Bognor Regis, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work starting block session on November 2, 2019, and failing to stay and work as instructed on November 19, 2019. The order was varied to include an additional seven hours’ unpaid work.

Read more: HM Courts Service: Results list for October 25 to 31, 2019

Maciej Monko, 39, of Clarence Lodge, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £92 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on June 8, 2019, and November 23, 2019.

Connor Padginton, 23, of Silver Way, Bracklesham Bay, was fined £92 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on October 19, 2019, and November 23, 2019.

Arunas Ladyginas, 33, of Wood Hill Way, Bognor Regis, was given a community order and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving a Honda motorcycle dangerously on the A27 Southwick on September 12, 2019; making a false statement to obtain insurance, stating he held a full EU driving licence in Bognor Regis on September 25, 2019; and making a false statement to obtain insurance, stating he held a full EU driving licence in Bognor Regis on November 1, 2019. He was fined £400 after admitting driving without insurance in Southwick on September 12, 2019. He was fined £153 after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Bognor Regis on November 8, 2019. He must pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted using a driving licence with intent to deceive in Bognor Regis on October 22, 2019; using a driving licence with intent to deceive in Littlehampton on November 8, 2019; driving without the correct licence on the A27 Southwick on September 12, 2019, and driving without the correct licence on the A259 Littlehampton on November 8, 2019, no separate penalties.

Anthony Gratton, 61, of Southleigh Road, Emsworth, was fined £440 and must pay £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (104mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) on the A283 Bramber on November 25, 2019. He was disqualified from driving for four months.

Lindsay Harper, 28, of Steele Close, The Juggs, West Chiltington, was fined £120 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Threals Lane, Pulborough, on November 25, 2019. She was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Razvan Moldoveanu, 30, of Lynden Court, Clermont Terrace, Brighton, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving while disqualified on the A27 Arundel on August 20, 2019. His driving record was endorsed with six points.