HM Courts Service: Results list for December 20 to 27, 2018

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 20 to 27, 2018.

Rhys Williams, 24, of Florence Road, Chichester, was jailed for six months and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending numerous text messages between November 2, 2018, and November 20, 2018. He also admitted breaching two community orders and was dealt with for the original offences, receiving a four-month concurrent prison sentence for harassment between July 1, 2017, and October 17, 2017; a four-month concurrent prison sentence for damaging property worth £90 in Chichester on October 11, 2018; and a four-month concurrent prison sentence for assault by beating in Chichester on October 11, 2018. He was jailed for 14 days to run concurrently after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison.

Courts

Gabrielle Heesen, 44, of Beriton Close, Gosport, was given a community order with four-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 7pm to 7am daily, and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, after admitting stealing items worth £1,088.49 from Sainsbury’s, Bognor Regis, on December 7, 2018. She must pay £85 victim surcharge.

Martin Roberts, 25, of Uphill Way, Hunston, was given a community order and must carry out 40 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Arundel on July 31, 2018. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for six months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Channelle Allen, 29, of Woodfield Close, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in South Street, Chichester, on June 20, 2018.

Stacey Ayling, 28, of Park Road, Emsworth, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Chichester Gate car park, Chichester, on June 12, 2018.

Roy Barrett, 59, of The Meadows, Orchard Caravan Park, Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in East Street, Chichester, on June 21, 2018.

Meghan Hurst, 18, of Lloyd Road, Chichester, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in Chichester Gate car park, Chichester, on June 12, 2018.

Terry Jarvis, 53, of Frankalan Mews, Bognor Regis, was fined £220 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £155 costs, after being found guilty of dropping a cigarette butt and leaving it in St Pancras, Chichester, on June 6, 2018.

